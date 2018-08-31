Tippets: Women Anglers on the Rise, Maxine McCormick Returns to U.S. After Winning Gold
- Women anglers are the fastest growing demographic in fly fishing, perhaps thanks to the relaxing escape being on the water provides. “Today, it seems to be more important to women to be able to unplug and be immersed in nature,” says Christine Atkins, from The Orvis Company and a co-leader of the 50/50 On The Water project. Read more via Robb Report.
- Maxine McCormick, recent winner of two gold medals at the World Casting Championships, returned to San Francisco to a warm welcome. “Maxine stunned everybody, including her coach, to pull it off,” said U.S. coach Chris Korich. “She won it with laser beam casts, daggers in the wind.” Via The San Francisco Chronicle.
