- Warming water temperatures due to climate change is having harmful effects on even species that can tolerate higher temperatures such as smallmouth and largemouth bass. “With no change in the rate of current greenhouse gas emissions, habitats for all species of trout in the West could be cut in half by the 2080s.”
- The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act has turned 50 years old, and in this article, Justin Housman writes about what the designation accomplishes, as well as the work left to do. Via Adventure Journal.
Tippets: Climate Change and Fishing, Wild and Scenic Rivers Act at 50
