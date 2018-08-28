Tippets: Middle Fork Wader Review, Save the Day on a Trout Stream
- The new Middle Fork Waders from Patagonia are made to be ultra-light and packable. “I’ve brought them on several backcountry trips, and they’re absolutely light enough to make it worth schlepping them to high country streams,” writes Justin Housman in this review via Adventure Journal.
- No matter how well planned, a day on the water is not scripted and often doesn’t go as planned. Learn tips for how to “save the day on a trout river” in this instructional video from Dave Jensen. Via Orvis.
