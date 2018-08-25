Tippets: Tactics for Carp, Podcast with Skip Morris
- When you think of picky fish and delicate presentations, most often you’d think of trout. But in this post, Peter Bernaby writes about the complexities of fly fishing for carp. From gear choice to stealth techniques, read more via The Wade.
- Skip Morris, author of seventeen books on fly fishing, is the guest on a recent episode of “Fly Fishing Internet Radio” with D. Roger Maves. Listen to the conversation as Morris explains the biology of and how to fish salmonfly and golden stonefly hatches.
