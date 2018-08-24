Tippets: Re-purposing Hooks, Rental Tips
- In this instructional video from Tale Tellers Fly Fishing, learn penny-pinching tricks for how to re-purpose old flies and their hooks.
- While the most dependable gear is your own and what you’re familiar with, sometimes renting is unavoidable. In this post, Kent Klewein shares hard-earned tips for renting boats and tow-vehicles. “If you do go with renting a vehicle and drift boat, make sure you remember and learn from the three lessons I’ve provided you in this post. Following them will increase the odds that you’ll have a successful trip and you won’t have to deal with the painful headaches and days lost on the water that we’ve had to deal with.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.