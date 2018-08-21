Tippets: Beginner’s Guide to Bonefish, Legends of the Fly Tournament
- The third annual Legends of the Fly Tournament will be held October 13, 2018. “The tournament will be a slam format with the target species of Speckled Trout, Red Drum and Striped Bass.” All proceeds from the event will go to Project Healing Waters.
- When you’re fishing, you’re learning, writes John Byron. And there’s always a new species to target. From patterns and presentation to landing and handling the fish, read his advice for the beginner bonefish anglers in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
