Fly Fishing At Its Best
Skip to content
Home
News
Subscribe Free!
Daily News
Travel
Find a Trip!
Freshwater Trips
Saltwater Trips
Store
eBooks
Fishing Art
“Morning Hatch” Coffee
DVDs
Print Books
Videos
Art
New! Mobile-Friendly Art
Photography
Gear
Experts
Techniques
Books
Flies
Knots
Podcasts
More
Conservation
People
History
Science
Advertising
Contact Us
About Us
Search MidCurrent
Search for:
Popular Threads
Ad Zone – Med Rect News
AZ -SR News
<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=28117&oid=2116&wd=120&ht=600&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=28117&oid=2116&wd=120&ht=600&pair=as" alt="i" width="120" height="600"/></a>
AZ – WSR News
<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=28132&oid=2116&wd=160&ht=600&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=28132&oid=2116&wd=160&ht=600&pair=as" alt="i" width="160" height="600"/></a>
AZ – 3:1 News
AZ – 3:1 News (2)
AZ – WSL News
←
Tippets: How To Fish Sinking Lines, New Film and Reel Giveaway
Video Hatch: “Fly-Fishing on the St. Joe”
Posted on
August 16, 2018
by
Erin Block
This short film features poetry and footage by Ben Palpan, with music by Sandra McCracken.
This entry was posted in
Videos
. Bookmark the
permalink
.
AZ – Banner – Posts
MidCurrent
Copyright © 2003 – 2018 MidCurrent LLC, All Rights Reserved
About Us
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Contact Us