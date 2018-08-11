- From fly patterns and techniques to gear and water conditions, Vince Battista outlines everything you need to know to fish for smallmouth bass in the late summer season. Read more via Postfly Box.
- In this article, Chad Shmukler runs down the list of the top rods that debuted at the recent International Fly Tackle Dealer) show in Orlando, Florida. From odes to fiberglass to cutting edge graphite, read it all via Hatch Magazine.
Tippets: Summer Smallmouth, Standout Fly Rods
