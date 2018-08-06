Art Lee Passes

Writer and guide, Art Lee, recently passed away in Middletown, N.Y. He was 76. Lee had a great impact on the sport of fly fishing, and “In an age when the sport was growing more technical, he argued that knowing where fish hide, stalking them without spooking them and casting to them perfectly were more important than carrying hundreds of flies to “match the hatch.”” Via The New York Times.
