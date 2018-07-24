Tippets: How Social Media is Changing Fly Fishing, Tying Amy’s Ant
- The cover photo of a recent issue of American Angler sparked outcry and discussion over angling ethics and spawning fish. Maggie Mullen writes about the issues at the heart of the discussion, and how social media is changing fly fishing, in this article via Wyoming Public Media. “Interest in fly fishing is on the rise,” she writes. “With more men and women wading out into moving rivers, ethical and sustainable fishing practices may become more of a moving target.”
- Learn how to tie Amy’s Ant, a perfect fly for mid-summer topwater fishing conditions, in this video tutorial via Avid Max.
