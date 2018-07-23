The new Freespool from Smith’s WATER Collection offers MAG interchangeable technology, providing multiple lens options in a single frame to provide the most versatility on the water.

Read more in the press release below.

New Freespool MAG from Smith Optics

PORTLAND, OREGON (August 2018) – When life revolves around days on the water, eyewear versatility is critical. The new Freespool with MAG™ interchangeable technology, from Smith’s WATER Collection of performance eyewear, offers multiple wearability options in a single sunglass.

The quick release system of Smith MAG™ technology offers two sets of interchangeable temples on the 8-base Freespool sunglass. The Everyday temples offer a casual, lifestyle inspired look constructed of a thin profile wrapped in comfortable, no-slip megol. When the fish are hitting hard, a simple click swaps them out for On-the-Water temples, engineered with additional side coverage to maximize light blockage and minimize distracting backside glare from bright sun. Smith MAG technology utilizes two opposing N52 neodymium magnets in the injection molded temple lug that intuitively separate to allow temple interchangeability and flexibility to adapt to changing environments with a locking mechanical engagement.

Exclusively offered in proprietary ChromaPop™ Polarized lens technology, optically tuned for visual comfort and impact protection with enhanced glare reduction, while also offering anti-reflective, water and oil resistant coatings with 100% UV protection.

The addition of megol nose pads and temples on each set, which gently adhere to the skin when reacting to perspiration and moisture, provide a secure fit and all day comfort for on-the-water domination.

The Freespool MAG™ (MSRP $249) is available August 2018 at specialty retailers and online at smithoptics.com.

