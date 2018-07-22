The new Igniter fly rod series from Sage meets the technical demands of challenging angling scenarios, such as casting long distances, head winds, and heavy sink tip lines. Available August 2018.

Read more in the press release below.

Sage’s IGNITER Rod Family is for the Targeted Specialist

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (July 11, 2018) – When conditions get technical, anglers want a fly rod that will meet the demand, so renowned fly rod manufacturer, Sage, brings the IGNITER to market August 2018.

“Anglers often find themselves faced with challenging fishing scenarios; like fish laying at long distances, strong head winds, bulky rigs, and heavy sink tips, but the IGNITER is built to handle these situation with confidence,” said Paul Schmierer, Sage senior R&D design engineer. “These rods are ideal for carrying and holding line for long shots, casters with a quick tempo, or situations when more power is required.”

These Made in the USA rods, feature KonneticHD Technology for ultra-fast action, high line speed taper with wind-cutting performance. Freshwater versions have a cocobolo wood insert with gunmetal anodized aluminum up-locking reel seat and Flor grade, snub-nosed, half-wells cork handle. The saltwater options have gunmetal anodized up-locking reel seats with integrated hidden hook keeper and Flor grad full-wells cork handle with an EVA fighting butt. All models have Fuji ceramic stripper guides and hard chromed snake guides and tip-top. A chipotle blank color is complemented with cayenne thread wraps with gunmetal trim wraps.

True to all premium Sage rods, the IGNITER comes in 4-10 weights with a custom black rod bag with chipotle color model tag, a black powder coated aluminum rod tube, and a lifetime warranty. MSRP: $900.

Find these rods at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) show at booth 5079.

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind—to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com. Facebook Instagram Vimeo.