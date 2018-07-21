Smith has announced the release of their latest lens technology, ChromaPop Glass lenses. “ChromaPop Glass provides up to 12x more scratch resistance than polymer lenses while being 20% lighter than traditional glass for dawn to dusk comfort and performance.”

Smith Launches New ChromaPop Glass Technology

PORTLAND, OREGON (August 2018) – To combat the rugged world of life on and around the water, Smith debuts its latest breakthrough in lens technology with the launch of ChromaPop™ Glass. Inspired by the need to provide professional guides and captains with enhanced durability, ChromaPop Glass provides up to 12x more scratch resistance than polymer lenses while being 20% lighter than traditional glass for dawn to dusk comfort and performance.

ChromaPop Glass is infused with proprietary technology enhancing color, clarity, and visual definition with 100% UVA and UVB protection, ideal for sight or river fishing, deep sea and open waters. Highly efficient polarization and 8 layer anti-reflective coatings, ChromaPop Glass is the most optically clear lens substrate and eliminates glare in shallow or deep water for accurate casting.

Available in three polarized tints – grey, brown, blue mirror to suit all river, inshore and offshore needs, ChromaPop Glass is currently offered in Smith’s best selling premium WATER frames: Guide’s Choice, Challis, Redmond, and Drake (MSRP $249, all models with ChromaPop Glass).

About Smith: Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.