Fly Fishers International has presented Fishpond with the 2018 FFI Conservation Award, for “their commitment to the environment, and the steps they have taken to develop and support a corporate environmental conscience.”

Fly Fishers International Recognizes Fishpond for Annual Conservation Award

Denver, Colorado (July 17, 2018). Fly Fishers International has awarded Fishpond the 2018 FFI Conservation Award for their commitment to the environment, and the steps they have taken, like Patagonia, (a previous FFI Conservation Award recipient) to develop and support a corporate environmental conscience as a company reflecting the owners commitment to conservation. Fishpond is humbled to receive this accolade from FFI for our commitment to habitat and species protection and our ten-year dedication to recycled materials with our signature Cyclepond fabrics.

Conservation is one of the founding principals of Fly Fishers International. Contributing over 50 years of conservation work, FFI is proud to continue protecting fisheries and angling opportunities for the future. As William Nelson, past President stated so clearly in 1964- “We have been slow to realize the role of political pressures in conservation and are of the opinion now that a united desire for the things that are necessary to perpetuate our sport of fly fishing is the only way to keep from losing many of the things we hold so dear”.

FFI’s unified mission continues to this day. FFI’s Conservation Committee works with local club and councils to identify projects worth of funding through a small grants program, and selects individuals and organizations on a yearly basis for their awards program that meet strict criteria.

Each year at the International Fly Fishing Fair in Boise, Idaho, awards are given to various individuals and groups who exemplify the mission and values of the FFI. They take these awards seriously, following clearly defined procedures and criteria.

FFI has been an organized voice for fly fishers around the world since 1964. We represent all aspects of fly fishing –from the art of fly tying and casting, to protection of the natural systems that support healthy fisheries and their habitats so essential to our sport. Today, their mission is to ensure the legacy of fly fishing for all fish in all waters continues by focusing on conservation, education and a sense of community.

Fishpond founder and CEO, Johnny Le Coq, and his equal business partners Ben and Will Kurtz, believe that what Fishpond stands for as a company is equally if not more important than the products they create. Say’s Le Coq, “ Since our inception almost 20 years ago, Fishpond is excited and very proud to be the first fly fishing business to become a certified B Corporation, and together with 1200 other companies in 50 countries, we use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. This prestigious designation is awarded to companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental obstacles and meet higher standards of transparency and accountability. B Corporations are a diverse community with one unifying goal: to redefine success in business by making our world a better place to live within, not only for humans, but also for all species. This ultimately means we are legally committed to working for environmental and social benefit, which goes beyond our financial performance as a company. Fishpond looks to the future with a goal of creating a positive difference for our planet by creating innovative products for the outdoor recreation consumer that communicates the importance of healthy species, water and habitat. It’s that simple.”

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held on August 9th in Boise, Idaho.

About Fishpond

The heartbeat of Fishpond remains an authentic connection to those who love the places we fish and explore. We are one, a tribe that values the journey to our destination, almost as much as our time on the water. We are friends of our wild places far away, and those in our own backyards. Thank you for sharing in our vision and for helping us be the brand that is trying to make a difference. For more information, visit www.fishpondusa.com or email us at customercare@fishpondusa.com

