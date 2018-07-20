Tippets: Top Flies for Western Waters, How to Skate Flies
- From small midge patterns to large top-water attractors, Johnny Spillane outlines the top ten patterns to have in your box when fishing Western waters this season. Via Gink & Gasoline.
- A drag-free drift is the gold standard many anglers look toward. However, “trout will actually eat flies that are deliberately dragged and twitched,” writes Brian McGeehan of Montana Angler Fly Fishing. “Fly action can actually provoke more strikes under the right circumstances.” Read about patterns and techniques for skating flies in this post via Orvis.
