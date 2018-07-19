The new DART fly rod from Sage caters to small streams and delicate presentation. Available August 2018.

Read more in the press release below.

Sage Delivers the DART to Small Stream Anglers

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (July 11, 2018) – Sage, long known for making application specific fly rods, brings small stream anglers the DART in August 2018.

“The DART is the perfect tool for making precise presentations in small streams,” said Peter Knox, Sage R&D design engineer. “Whether your game is shooting tight loops under overhanging trees or dropping a size 18 in front of a spring creek bow, the DART is a creek fisherman’s dream rod.”

Konnetic HD materials combine with performance-friendly action to give the Made in the USA DART a competitive advantage to selective trout in creek environments. The sapling green blank with bronze thread wraps and gold trim wraps perfectly complement the Fuji ceramic stripper guides and ultra-light hard chromed snake guides and tip-top. A vera wood insert with bronze anodized aluminum up-locking reel seat is rounded out with a Super Plus snub-nose, half-wells cork handle. Available in 0-4 weights at 7’6” and a 3-weight model at 6’6” for extremely confined areas, these rods are lightweight and extremely precise.

The DART comes with a custom tan rod bag with brown model tag, a Portobello powder coated aluminum rod tube with Sage medallion, and a lifetime warranty. MSRP: $700.

Find these rods at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) show at booth 5079.

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind—to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com. Facebook Instagram Vimeo.