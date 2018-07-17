Winston has announced Motofish has joined the Winston/Bauer design team. Motofish is a brand building design, photography, and production company located in Redmond Washington.

Read more in the press release below.

Motofish Joins Winston/Bauer as New Design Team

The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels are very pleased to announce that Motofish has joined Winston/Bauer as the new Design Team.

Motofish is a nationally recognized brand building design, photography, and production company located in Redmond Washington.

We specialize in passion brands that are the fabric of their audience’s lifestyle. Authentic. Core. Curious. Never fake.

What makes us different?

Hard work, determination and easy going natures. We believe that simple ideas, executed well – will create shareable conversations and brand fans.

“The Winston/Bauer team is a crew of passionate people who absolutely love what they do. And to be invited in, with the goal of continuing the brand legacy, is an honor and a privilege. We are looking forward to a very bright future.”

– Motofish

“I have had the pleasure of working with Troy Nebeker and Motofish in the past and I know the quality of work they provide. We are excited to bring Motofish onboard to deliver a fresh look and feel for both Winston and Bauer.”

– Scott Forristall, President and CEO, Winston/Bauer

For more information please contact Winston at 406-684-5674 or info@winstonrods.com.