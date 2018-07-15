Tippets: Casting on Stillwater, Anglers of Influence
- From positioning yourself on the bank to generating line speed for a long cast, in this short video, Russell Miller outlines great techniques for efficiently fishing large bodies of stillwater.
- With over 30 years of experience, Todd Tanner looks back on his development as an angler, and in this recent article writes about the mentors he’s had along the way. “I thought it might be helpful to share some of my all-time favorite fly fishers – my dream team, if you will – with the hope that folks who’ve come to the sport more recently would benefit from learning about some of the all-time greats,” writes Tanner. “With a little luck, you’ll be inspired to learn more about the true giants of our sport.” Via Hatch Magazine.
