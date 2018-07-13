Tippets: How to Fish in the Heat, Tanago Fishing
- As the temperatures warm, compounded by drought conditions, anglers need to know when to fish and when not to for the health of the trout. In this article, Ivan Orsic of Trout’s Fly Fishing outlines general rules for keeping coldwater species healthy when fishing in summer heat.
- Tanago fishing is an ancient Japanese fishing method dating back to samurai over 200 years ago. “A tanago fish can be as small as the nail of a pinky finger; in order to catch one, a fisherman must have a hook, bait, and a very special fishing rod called Edo Wazao, handmade from natural bamboo.” In this video, learn about this traditional fishing technique from Toryo and Shuhei Tosaku. Via Great Big Story.
