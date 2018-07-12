Tippets: Five Flies for July, Southern Trout Ozark Edition
- In this short video from Trout’s Fly Fishing, Tanner Smith is joined on the Arkansas River by Garrison and Corinne Doctor from Rep Your Water. They talk about the top five flies for July fishing conditions.
- The July 2018 “Ozark Edition” of Southern Trout Magazine has been released, featuring articles on “Shallow Water Nymphing” by Dave Whitlock, a profile on artist Laura Wemhoener, and a tying tutorial for the Curmudgeon Cumpler dry fly. Read freely online.
