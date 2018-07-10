Tippets: Fly Fishing NYC, REYR Fly Rod
- A boon of new and young anglers is embracing the slower speed of fly fishing in the heart of New York City. In this article, Lauren Steussy writes about new programs and urban angling opportunities offered throughout the city and in nearby historic fishing towns such as Roscoe and Livingston Manor. Via The New York Post.
- The new First Cast rod from REYR Gear is a unique internally routed telescoping rod. The First Cast is described as “a lightweight rod that maintains the tactile feel of a fly rod while also being travel-friendly.” Read more via Gear Junkie.
