Tippets: Chrissy Atkins and Jackie Kutzer Talk Orvis 50/50, Understanding Leaders
- Chrissy Atkins and Jackie Kutzer, co-leaders of the Orvis 50/50 campaign, are recent guests on The Itinerant Angler podcast. They talk about getting, and keeping, more women on the water and how things have changed for female anglers. Listen to the conversation here.
- From material to length and diameter, Louis Cahill has written a detailed post to help anglers better understand leaders. “I encourage you to stop thinking about the formula,” writes Cahill, “and start thinking about the conditions and all of your options for productive fishing.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
