Protect Ocean Fisheries: Take Action Against H.R. 200

A new bill headed to The House of Representatives threatens the nation’s fisheries. H.R. 200, known as the “Strengthening Fishing Communities and Increasing Flexibility in Fisheries Management Act of 2017,” would weaken many conservation measures already in place such as the Magnuson-Stevens Act. According to the Marine Fish Conservation Network, this legislation “Represents a significant step backward by promoting greater uncertainty in the future management of our fisheries.” The vote on H.R. 200 will take place Thursday, July 12. Take action now and tell members of Congress to oppose this bill.