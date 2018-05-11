Tippets: Handling Fish, Reading Bass Pond Structure
- Properly handling fish while practicing catch and release can greatly increase their survival rate. In the most recent episode of In The Loop from Redington, “Dr. Adipose explains the necessary steps for landing, handling, and releasing a fish to help minimize its mortality rate.”
- As reading water is to trout fishing, reading structure is to bass fishing. In a second installment of his Fly Fishing Bass Ponds series, Kent Klewein writes about understanding different types of structure and using different techniques to fish them. Via Gink & Gasoline.
