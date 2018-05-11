NoworNeverglades has released a statement praising the progress made on the EAA southern reservoir and calling for congress to authorize and fund the project, which is projected to help reduce toxic discharges from Lake Okeechobee and increase clean water flows.

Read more in the press release below.

NoworNeverglades Important Update

From NoworNeverglades: The NoworNeverglades Coalition was founded in 2016 in support of over 200 Everglades scientists calling for more storage, treatment and conveyance of fresh water from Lake Okeechobee south to the Everglades. Our goal is and will always be to preserve and protect three nationally vital estuaries, Everglades National Park, Florida’s tourism economy and the water supply for 8 million people.

Thanks to your support and commitment, the EAA southern reservoir has moved forward. We now call on Congress to authorize and fully fund this project intended to provide the projected benefits of reducing Lake Okeechobee discharges and sending a yearly average of 120 billion gallons of additional clean water south from Lake Okeechobee to Florida Bay, when combined with other CERP projects.

We are mindful that the approved plan may require future modification in order to achieve critical benefits. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which has reviewed and approved the plan, has included in its final order a directive to the state to take “additional action” if necessary to ensure toxic discharges from Lake Okeechobee are reduced and increased water flows to the Everglades, Florida Bay and the Florida Keys.

We will continue to do everything we possibly can on this and other initiatives until our water is fixed.