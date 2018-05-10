Tippets: Springtime Carping, Bass Fishing Techniques, Tips for Spotting Trout
- From tactics and techniques to fly choice and understanding behavior, Chris Hunt writes a detailed guide for fly fishing for springtime carp in this article. “Chasing carp this time of year can put you on to the biggest fish you’ll catch all season,” writes Hunt, “but there are lots of moving parts involved in fly fishing for carp.” Read more via Hatch Magazine.
- In this video, Conway Bowman demonstrates techniques for fishing for bass around deep-water structure. “Catching bass when they are in deeper water among rocks and downed trees does not mean you have to resort to spin tackle,” writes Phil Monahan. :It’s all about covering water and making brave, accurate casts.” Via Orvis.
- To learn about tactics for spotting trout to inform where to make a cast, listen to this conversation between Amelia Jensen and Tom Rosenbauer on the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, and “you’ll be surprised at how often you can spot trout if you know what you’re looking for, even in fast, deep, or slightly off-color water.”
