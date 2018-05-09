Tippets: Protecting ANWR, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Fundraiser, Mineral Leases Threaten Boundary Waters
- A collaborative media project of the International League of Conservation Photographers will focus its efforts on Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this summer, as “Photographers, videographers and writers aim to fight oil drilling with evidence,” writes Chad Shmukler. Via Hatch Magazine.
- The Bozeman-based Upper Missouri Waterkeeper organization uses “a combination of strong science, community action, and legal expertise to defend the Upper Missouri River, its tributaries, and communities against threats to clean water and healthy rivers.” They have recently launched a fundraiser page to help support these efforts.
- The the U.S. Department of the Interior has reinstated the Twin Metals Minnesota mineral leases as well as approved its application for new leases. “The possibility of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Voyageurs National Park moved an incremental step closer to reality,” writes Pat Pheifer in the Star Tribune.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.