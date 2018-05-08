Tippets: Bighorn River Carp Classic, Reading the Rise
- The Bighorn River Alliance has been holding their annual Bighorn Carp Classic Tourney since 1989. This year’s Carp Classic will be held Friday, June 22, 2018 in Fort Smith, Montana. The tournament aims “to encourage dry-fly Carp recreation and raise funds for cold water conservation efforts.” Find more information and registration details here.
- Nothing is a constant on the water but some things are predictable, such as trout feeding behavior and rise forms. Read this article by Domenick Swentosky about some surprising observations about reading rise forms and why the trout is upstream from the rise. Via Troutbitten.
