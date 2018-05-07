Tippets: Casting Into the “Ring of Fire,” Angling for Calm
- Every species has its own “ring of fire,” says Oliver White, “put the fly in that ring and it will be eaten.” Read more about the importance of casting accuracy and possible variables that affect feeding behavior in this article by Louis Cahill. Via Gink & Gasoline.
- Fly fishing, writes Annalisa Barbieri, “forces you to be still, for you must first observe the water and study the insect hatches.” In this article, read why Barbieri fell in love with the sport and why she has continued fly fishing for the past 20 years. Via The Guardian.
