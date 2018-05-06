Tippets: The Mission Issue 9, A Proper English Trout
- The ninth issue of The Mission fly fishing magazine has been released and is available freely to read online, containing features highlighting a diversity of continents and species. Read here.
- In this article, Zach Matthews writes about fishing famed rivers of England, the Hampshire Avon and the River Test, and the culture surrounding the sport. “I came to England expecting refined technical dry-fly action for smallish runts, and I wound up air-dropping crates of protein on heavy, feisty, proper brown trout,” writes Matthews. “In Hampshire, where many of the rules were first laid down for this game we all love, the fishing is especially fine.” Via The Itinerant Angler.
