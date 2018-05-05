Tippets: Trusting Your Fly Choice, Tying the Bread-n-Butter
- In this article Jesse Lowry writes about the psychological aspects of fly fishing, namely, fly choice. “If you don’t have confidence in the fly you’re using, you’re not going to make a presentation with authority, and that will definitely result in catching fewer fish.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- Like most effective patterns, the Bread-n-Butter resembles many insects and other patterns. “It looks like Dave Whitlock’s Red Fox Squirrel Nymph. It looks like a Hare and Copper, and yes, it looks like the classic Hare’s Ear Nymph,” explains Domenick Swentosky. “But if you’re a fly tyer, then I’m sure you also have your own variations that you believe in, even more so than these originals.” Learn how to tie the Bread-n-Butter nymph via Troutbitten.
