Tippets: “The Feather Thief” Book Review, Streamers for Small Waters
- In this recent book review, ornithologist Jessie Williamson looks at The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson. “The Feather Thief is a compelling blend of mystery, quirky salmon flytiers, and dogged natural-history enthusiasts, and it highlights the obsessive lengths that people will go to destroy—and protect—some of the world’s most valuable treasures.” Via Outside.
- Streamer patterns can still be effective on small waters and small fish, and in this article Kent Klewein lays out tactics for small water streamer fishing. “It’s important for fly anglers to know they can have just as much success with streamers on small water as they can on larger water,” he writes, “and they shouldn’t overlook the opportunity to use them when conditions are right.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
