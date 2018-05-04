Outdoor Retailer has announced adjusted dates for the 2019 show and beyond. The new dates allow for no overlap between the Outdoor Retailer show, Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, and Winter Sports Market.

Read more in the press release below.

Outdoor Retailer Adjusts Dates for January 2019 – 2022

From Outdoor Retailer:

We’re listening. And we heard you loud and clear. We’ve adjusted our January dates.

This past January show was a success: the move to Denver, the union of the outdoor and snowsports industries – we couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out. But as we were acquiring the Snow Show from SIA, we began to hear that the dates for the show for 2019 and beyond weren’t ideal. When we arrived in Denver this past January, the message from retailers was clear: the early January dates would not work. We heard it in our Advisory Council Meetings, in our store visits and at the rep shows. We heard it from reps and exhibitors looking out for their customers.

We are happy to announce today that we’ve adjusted the dates for our January show, Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, to be the last week of January, Wednesday – Friday, for 2019 – 2022.

We are even happier to announce that the Winter Sports Market – the buying show for both SSL and SMC, is co-locating, maintaining the efficiency and timing the industry has come to rely on. We heard you.

These new dates mean no overlap on weekends because it’s important that retailers be in their stores then. We heard you.

And now the show is three days, instead of four. Because there’s a lot to fit in to just a few months of snow. We heard you.

We heard you and we’re looking forward to having you join us!