Tippets: Loon Live, Chica de Mayo
- At first glance the two patterns featured in a recent Loon Live event don’t have much in common. But the Pro PMD and the Swimmer Smolt have both proven their effectiveness on the water. Watch a recording here to learn more about the patterns.
- The River’s Edge and Simms Fishing Products are will host the ladies-only 10th Annual Chica de Mayo event. Clinics will highlight ways to improve your technique on the water, and guest speakers will include Paula Shearer and Sarah Grigg. The event will be held May 5, 2018 at the River’s Edge West in Bozeman, Montana.
