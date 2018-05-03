Lefty Kreh Fundraiser

A new campaign aims to raise funds to purchase items from the auction of Lefty Kreh’s estate and build a self-supporting foundation to honor Lefty’s contribution to the sport. “The items purchased will be loaned or donated to organizations like TU, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, The American Museum of Fly Fishing , IGFA, CCA and others to secure Lefty’s Legacy.” Visit the GoFundMe page to learn more and donate.