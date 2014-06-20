fly fishing videos
Tying a Prince Nymph

Producer: Tightline Productions  |  Tightline Productions

Tim Flagler demonstrates how to tie the classic Prince Nymph fly pattern.

  • Clyde

    video on tying the prince nymph is great. easy to follow and understand.

  • Craig Schasiepen

    Just tied a dozen of the bead head prince nymphs.  Good video, easy to follow, and not to tough.

  • Gene

    I’ve been tying a couple of Prince’s lately and following book instructions, but Tim always has tips that make tying particular patterns a lot easier and they almost always look better in the end. They look better to me but I can’t speak for the fish of course.