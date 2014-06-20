How to Tie the SBR Sulphur Nymph

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “I call this fly the SBR Sulpur Nymph because it was specifically designed to imitate the sulphur nymphs found here on the south branch of the Raritan River in western New Jersey. Having videoed these nymphs for years, I’ve noticed fairly significant differences in size and coloration. Some of this can be attributed to different species and I believe some of it to just differences between individuals. One of the things that invariably catches my eye are the very distinct dark markings on the legs and tails and I imagine trout may recognize these as well. Of course there always seem to be individuals wanting to buck the trend.”