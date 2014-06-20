How to Tie the Renegade

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “I prefer Renegades on the small side so I’m going to use a size 16 Dai-Riki #300 dry fly hook. Start by mashing the barb and getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of your tying vise. For thread, I like to match the front hackle so load a bobbin with a spool of cream colored UTC 70 Denier. Start your thread on the hook shank leaving a small space behind the eye and take a few wraps rearward before snipping or breaking off the tag. Continue taking thread wraps down the shank to about halfway between the hook point and the barb.”