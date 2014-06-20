fly fishing videos
Return to all Fly Fishing Videos

How to Tie the Casual Dress

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler:  “The Casual Dress is a Polly Rosborough pattern that requires only two materials, is a pleasure to tie and does a remarkable job of attracting trout.

For a hook, a Dai-Riki #710 in size 12 is just about perfect. Start by mashing the barb and getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of your tying vise.  For thread, you’re going to want something that’s easy to split, like UTC 140 Denier in black. Start your thread on the hook shank leaving a 2 eye-length space behind the hook eye and take a few wraps rearward before snipping off the tag.”

Related Videos

Cream Variant
How to Tie a Cream Variant
How to Tie the Renegade
How to Tie a Flying Squirrel Nymph
How to Tie the Crackleback
How to Tie a Muskrat Nymph
How to Tie “The Insult”
Bookmark the permalink.
  • Tim Parr

    Never tried this pattern. Where was it developed? What river or stream?

    • Tightline

      Mr. Rosborough was from Oregon and from what I’ve read fished mainly on local waters specifically the Williamson River.