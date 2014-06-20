How to Tie the Casual Dress

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “The Casual Dress is a Polly Rosborough pattern that requires only two materials, is a pleasure to tie and does a remarkable job of attracting trout.

For a hook, a Dai-Riki #710 in size 12 is just about perfect. Start by mashing the barb and getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of your tying vise. For thread, you’re going to want something that’s easy to split, like UTC 140 Denier in black. Start your thread on the hook shank leaving a 2 eye-length space behind the hook eye and take a few wraps rearward before snipping off the tag.”