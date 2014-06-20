fly fishing videos
How to Tie an October Caddis Soft Hackle

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions

Videographer and tier Tim Flagler describes the first steps in tying this pattern for the beginning of the end of the big bug season:

“An Orvis Tactical Barbless Wide Gap hook in a size 10 makes for a balanced, nice looking fly. It’s a modern update to classic pattern that aesthetically works really well. With no barb to mash, begin by getting the hook firmly secured in your tying vise.  Brown UTC 70 Denier is a good choice for tying thread but you can also go with something more orangy if you like.”

 

  • Bob

    Used a size 18 devil bug today the brook trout liked it a lot

  • Jim Ray

    Excellent video, but the Burnt Orange Brahma Hen with Chickaboo needs some further explanation. Is this what Whiting calls “Golden Brown”?