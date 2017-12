Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “I call this fly the Zelon Musk Midge because Zelon and muskrat are the only two materials used to make it, other than thread. I start with a size 24 Dai-Riki #320 uniform gap, dry fly hook, a favorite of mine. After getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of my tying vise, I load a bobbin with a spool of black Veevus 16/0. It’s a real pleasure to tie small flies with this stuff.”