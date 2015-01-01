fly fishing videos
How to Tie a Wood Duck Scud

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions

The Wood Duck Scud is a quick, easy tie and it also happens to be a tremendous fish producer.

Says tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “To help with durability, I like to apply plain old Sally Hansen’s to the wood duck fibers and the thread wraps and allow it to sink in and dry for a minute or two. The next step is to brush out the dubbing on the underside of the hook shank to form the scud’s legs and feelers. If a little strip of velcro isn’t doing it for you, try going old school and picking it out with a dubbing needle, which works remarkably well.”

  • Jason

    What is Sally Hansen’s? Is clear nail polish close to the same?