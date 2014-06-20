How to Tie a Poison Tung

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “While you’ve got the material out, consider tying a larger, heavily weighted version of the Poison Tung to transport its little brother down to the bottom, where trout tend to hang in the winter. To build a tandem rig that incorporates both flies, I’ll Uni-Knot an 18- to 24-inch length of light, limp mono tippet material to the hook bend of the larger fly and tie the smaller fly to the other end.”