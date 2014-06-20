fly fishing videos
How to Tie a Peacock Caddis

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “The Peacock Caddis is a pattern that’s been around forever, probably because it just plain works. Trout will even take them when there’s a complete absence of naturals.

You can tie the Peacock Caddis in a range of sizes but I think a 16 is about perfect, here, I’m using a Dai-Riki #300 dry fly hook. Start by getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of your tying vise, either standard or rotary.”

  • Dave Kumlien

    One of my favorite patterns! Another great video Tim!