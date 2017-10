Says tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “The Peacock and Partridge is a fly pattern that’s older than dirt yet still remarkably effective. Using just a few materials, it’s easy to tie and it could represent a whole slew of aquatic insects in various stages of life, anything from a cased caddis to a crippled mayfly dun. I do prefer to add a couple of modern upgrades like a fluorescent tag and a slick-looking hook.”