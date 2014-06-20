How to Tie a Navy Diver

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “I think it’s the movement of the extremely fine rubber legs that makes all the difference with this pattern. You don’t have to limit the pattern to navy either. Sulky Holoshimmer comes in just about any color imaginable, way more than you see in this shot. The same holds true for the mini centipede legs. They even come in speckled colors to add some bugginess. You can also tie the Navy Diver in a range of hook sizes paired with the appropriately sized bead in a variety of colors. Throw in different colored wire ribbing and you end up with a ridiculous number of possible combinations based on the same theme.”