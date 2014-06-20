fly fishing videos
How to Tie a Navy Diver

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “I think it’s the movement of the extremely fine rubber legs that makes all the difference with this pattern. You don’t have to limit the pattern to navy either. Sulky Holoshimmer comes in just about any color imaginable, way more than you see in this shot. The same holds true for the mini centipede legs. They even come in speckled colors to add some bugginess. You can also tie the Navy Diver in a range of hook sizes paired with the appropriately sized bead in a variety of colors. Throw in different colored wire ribbing and you end up with a ridiculous number of possible combinations based on the same theme.”

  • gerryg

    I look forward to each fly tying lesson
    have been tying for 60 plus years but learn somthing
    new each time I watch these video
    thank you
    gerryg

  • Jeffrey Carmichael

    Absolutely love your videos each week…in fact I know that it is in my inbox on Wednesdays and can’t wait to watch it…always impressed with your attention to detail and accuracy. Maybe this is an easy answer, but I’m interested in the Bondo UV light set up you had in this video…can this be found anywhere or somewhere specific? Thanks again for a weekly treat!
    Flyfishingwithjeff