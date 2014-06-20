How to Tie a Damselfly Nymph

Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: "This is Rob Snowhite’s Damselfly Nymph. It’s an easy, quick and fairly cheap tie that works well in just about any body of water - making it an exceptional guide fly. Rob keeps a rather impressive list of all the species he has caught using this fly. It’s intended to generally mimic a damselfly nymph which are common to lakes and ponds as well as rivers and small streams. He guides in the Washington DC area for darn near every kind of fish that swims. He also has an active website that includes videos, informative and entertaining podcasts, and some very cool tricks for tying this pattern production style. It’s definitely worth a look."