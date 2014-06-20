fly fishing videos
Return to all Fly Fishing Videos

How to Tie a Damselfly Nymph

Producer: Tim Flagler  |  Tightline Productions
Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: "This is Rob Snowhite’s Damselfly Nymph. It’s an easy, quick and fairly cheap tie that works well in just about any body of water - making it an exceptional guide fly. Rob keeps a rather impressive list of all the species he has caught using this fly. It’s intended to generally mimic a damselfly nymph which are common to lakes and ponds as well as rivers and small streams. He guides in the Washington DC area for darn near every kind of fish that swims. He also has an active website that includes videos, informative and entertaining podcasts, and some very cool tricks for tying this pattern production style. It’s definitely worth a look."

Related Videos

How to Tie “The Insult”
How to Tie the SBR Sulphur Nymph
Last Walt's Fly Pattern
How to Tie the Last Walt’s
How to Tie a Red and Black Midge
How to Tie a Deadpool Midge
How to Tie a Top Secret Midge
Bookmark the permalink.
  • Martin Weaver

    This fly was outstanding. Caught several bass and large trout using it on a private pond in North Carolina mountains! I need to tie several more now because of the tree factor and the break off factor. Great fly!