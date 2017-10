Tier and videographer Tim Flagler: “Nothing really new here folks, just a Clouser Minnow tied with craft fur, rather than the traditional buck tail, along with a slightly different tie-in method to produce a bulkier head on the fly.

I begin with a 2/0 Dai-Riki #930 saltwater hook. After getting the hook firmly secured in the jaws of my tying vise, I load a bobbin with a spool of red UTC 140 Denier.”