Nick Mayer is a marine biologist, author and now full time nature illustrator whose style embraces the natural beauty of fresh and salt water fish and other marine life with a unique scientific perspective.

Orvis’s Phil Monahan publicizes Mayer’s work as follows, “With undergraduate and graduate degrees in biology from Brown University and experience working for fish-and-game departments in Alaska and Oregon, Mayer brings passion, scientific understanding, and precision to his work, which he sees as an aid to studying and helping in the conservation of fish.”

Mayer has illustrated 2 books on fish—Catalina Island Dive Buddies, written by International Gamefish Association (IGFA) historian Mike Rivkin, and Fish ABCs, a children’s book featuring one fish for each letter of the alphabet. Nick’s work can be found in bookstores, galleries, and private collections from coast to coast.