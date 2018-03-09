Tippets: Coho Folding Kayak Kickstarter, Becoming a Fly Fishing Guide
- The Butterfly Folding Boat is a one-of-a-kind design. The Butterfly K-PAK “features a ‘pop open’ design allowing complete portability of the full-sized kayak boat in its own comfortable backpack.” A Kickstarter campaign launched March 6th, 2018, and you can view a product video here.
- The life of a guide is often idealized by anglers, but in this podcast, Mike Dawkins of World Cast Anglers details the reality of working as a guide and determining if the lifestyle and demands is right for you. Listen to his conversation with Tom Rosenbauer via the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast.
